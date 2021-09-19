Hayden Royal LLC Sells 7,052 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hayden Royal LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.48. 39,643,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,407,910. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

