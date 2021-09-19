HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 162.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of HDB opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.78. The firm has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

