Head to Head Review: indie Semiconductor (INDI) versus Its Rivals

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI) is one of 154 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare indie Semiconductor to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor N/A -2,148.34% -5.29% indie Semiconductor Competitors -15.09% 4.45% 1.80%

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor’s competitors have a beta of 0.64, suggesting that their average share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for indie Semiconductor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 indie Semiconductor Competitors 2163 8584 15925 653 2.55

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 63.08%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 10.59%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor N/A -$73.29 million -68.13 indie Semiconductor Competitors $3.24 billion $568.55 million 27.94

indie Semiconductor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

indie Semiconductor competitors beat indie Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

