Head to Head Survey: Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) vs. Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novartis and Alterity Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novartis $48.66 billion 3.84 $8.07 billion $5.75 14.52 Alterity Therapeutics $3.37 million 8.72 -$11.44 million N/A N/A

Novartis has higher revenue and earnings than Alterity Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Novartis and Alterity Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novartis 17.83% 25.25% 10.74% Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Novartis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Novartis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Novartis and Alterity Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novartis 2 4 5 0 2.27 Alterity Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Novartis presently has a consensus price target of $108.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.97%. Alterity Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.69%. Given Alterity Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alterity Therapeutics is more favorable than Novartis.

Volatility & Risk

Novartis has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novartis beats Alterity Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals. The Sandoz segment develops, manufactures and markets finished dosage form medicines as well as intermediary products including active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Corporate segment refers to group management and central services. The company was founded on February 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. It focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

