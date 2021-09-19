Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.66 Million

Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post $410.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $412.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $409.70 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $435.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $94,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

