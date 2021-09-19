Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 37.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 66,548 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period.

Shares of HCSG opened at $25.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

