Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Cap of $3.83 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $3.83 billion and $287.41 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00147555 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00050535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00020570 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.04 or 0.00480038 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00041691 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,683,114,813 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

