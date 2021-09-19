Hegic (HEGIC) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Hegic has a market cap of $99.60 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00127787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00048107 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

