HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the August 15th total of 193,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,122.0 days.

OTCMKTS HLBZF remained flat at $$81.58 on Friday. 33,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $100.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.44.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.