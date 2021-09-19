Helix Market Capitalization Achieves $199,907.43 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Helix has a total market capitalization of $199,907.43 and $34.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helix has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00022254 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001344 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 139.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 105.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

