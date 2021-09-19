Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,007. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $29.93.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

