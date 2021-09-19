Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $25.89. 2,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 189,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HESM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $647.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.504 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 154.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 648,239 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 844.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 601,762 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,672,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

