Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 42.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,809,000 after acquiring an additional 231,895 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,825,000 after purchasing an additional 717,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,519,000 after buying an additional 25,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,189,000 after buying an additional 829,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,109,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,251,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.43) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

