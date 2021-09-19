Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $97,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 940.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $246.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

