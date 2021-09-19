Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 156 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 905.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $352.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.75. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.96 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

