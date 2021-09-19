Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 277.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after buying an additional 1,680,828 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 152.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,313,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,664 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.0% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,211,000 after purchasing an additional 980,587 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

NYSE FSK opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.55%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

