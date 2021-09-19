High Income Securities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

NYSE:PCF opened at $10.05 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53.

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 12,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $123,059.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Dakos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,596 shares of company stock worth $1,026,112. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in High Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of High Income Securities Fund worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

