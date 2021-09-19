HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 416 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 41.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 23,713 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of EHTH opened at $37.88 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $94.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.93 million, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of -0.12.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million. Analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

