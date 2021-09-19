HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALLO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,150. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

