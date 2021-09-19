HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,707,000 after buying an additional 284,412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JLL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

NYSE:JLL opened at $239.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.86 and a 52-week high of $253.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.