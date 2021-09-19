HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 217 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 51.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KWR opened at $239.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.18. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $170.31 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

