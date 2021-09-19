HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 25,735 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,735 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 3.29% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USEP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,838,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $28.30.

