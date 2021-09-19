Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Update

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the August 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:HI traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $41.68. 2,131,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,485. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

