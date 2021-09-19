Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.1% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,545,155,000 after acquiring an additional 251,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,093,094,000 after acquiring an additional 178,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,040,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,391,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

