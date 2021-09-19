Hord Market Cap Achieves $11.02 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Hord has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and $599,836.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00071919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00122399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.00176971 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.76 or 0.07055085 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,622.02 or 1.00000406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.34 or 0.00857458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

