HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in August

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRIBF remained flat at $$71.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. HORIBA has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.93.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

