Howdoo Reaches Market Cap of $8.69 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and $263,925.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00058351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00128759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00049010 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 462,663,100 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

