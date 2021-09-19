H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HRB stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.