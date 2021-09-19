Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) vs. Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Head to Head Comparison

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

This table compares Huazhu Group and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huazhu Group 5.30% 5.84% 1.00% Travel + Leisure 5.33% -21.79% 2.92%

This table compares Huazhu Group and Travel + Leisure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huazhu Group $1.56 billion 9.81 -$336.00 million ($1.15) -40.83 Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.25 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -59.94

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Huazhu Group. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huazhu Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Huazhu Group and Travel + Leisure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huazhu Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Huazhu Group currently has a consensus target price of $62.28, indicating a potential upside of 32.64%. Travel + Leisure has a consensus target price of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.23%. Given Huazhu Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Huazhu Group is more favorable than Travel + Leisure.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Huazhu Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Huazhu Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Huazhu Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Huazhu Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels. The upper midscale hotel brands consists of Crystal Orange, Intercity, Manxin, Mercure, Madison, and Novotel Hotels. The upscale hotel brands refers to Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels and Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure. The company was founded by Ji Qi, Wu Jiong, and Zhao Tong Tong on January 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. Travel + Leisure was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.