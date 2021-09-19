Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
HUMA stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $17.45.
Humacyte Company Profile
