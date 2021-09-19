Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

HUMA stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

