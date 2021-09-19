HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Short Interest Update

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

HumanCo Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,091. HumanCo Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

