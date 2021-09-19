Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Trading Down 0.6%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.07 and last traded at $28.07. 71 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,756,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,882,000. Humankind US Stock ETF comprises 33.5% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Humankind Investments LLC owned 70.13% of Humankind US Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

