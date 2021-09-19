HUNT (HUNT) Trading 4.4% Higher This Week

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $88.97 million and approximately $39.58 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00058231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00128594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012969 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00048650 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

