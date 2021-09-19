HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.08.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.