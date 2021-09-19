Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Trading Down 5.1%

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.40 and last traded at $37.45. 1,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 220,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

A number of research firms have commented on ICVX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96). Equities analysts expect that Icosavax Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

