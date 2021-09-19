Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Idorsia currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of IDRSF opened at $24.33 on Thursday. Idorsia has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

