Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

INFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,749,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $313,645,000 after purchasing an additional 293,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,228,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,733,000 after purchasing an additional 136,442 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,371,000 after buying an additional 3,360,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,688,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after buying an additional 230,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,702,000 after buying an additional 236,514 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,576. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Infinera has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

