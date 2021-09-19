ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €13.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.35 ($14.52).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

