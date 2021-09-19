Ink Reaches Market Capitalization of $456,850.10 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Ink has a market cap of $456,850.10 and approximately $480.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00071990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00122642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00178022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.70 or 0.07063826 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,702.32 or 1.00175796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.47 or 0.00853585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

