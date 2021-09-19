Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $10.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Innate Pharma traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 680066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innate Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $641.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

