Innergex Renewable Energy’s (INE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$28.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.63.

Shares of INE opened at C$21.56 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.48. The company has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.72%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

