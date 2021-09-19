Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

INO stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $8.14. 6,417,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,359,685. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 50,726 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

