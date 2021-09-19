Insider Buying: Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Insider Buys 2,136 Shares of Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) insider Jonathan M. Parnell bought 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $19,629.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,166.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ATCX opened at $9.98 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $368.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATCX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter valued at $1,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

