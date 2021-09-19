Insider Buying: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $259,139.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Gragnolati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,260.00.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $16.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $845.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

