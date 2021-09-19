Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells 5,760 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $129,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16.

NYSE CVEO opened at $22.57 on Friday. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $323.11 million, a PE ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 3.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Civeo by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civeo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,672,000 after purchasing an additional 221,351 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Civeo during the first quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

