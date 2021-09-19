Insider Selling: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Sells $1,145,550.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,345,120.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $155.18 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $161.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.19 and its 200 day moving average is $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Crocs by 197.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

