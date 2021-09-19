Insider Selling: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Director Sells $1,064,175.36 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:GMS opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

