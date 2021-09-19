Insider Selling: McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Insider Sells 29,630 Shares of Stock

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

McAfee stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion and a PE ratio of -64.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in McAfee by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 99,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in McAfee by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in McAfee by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McAfee by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,655,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,649,000 after buying an additional 215,982 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

