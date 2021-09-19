Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $461,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,934.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jefferson V. Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Telos alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $394,520.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jefferson V. Wright sold 45,000 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,401,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $32.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 808.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Telos by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,647,000 after buying an additional 812,526 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 31.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,053,000 after acquiring an additional 782,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 142.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,644 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 35.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after acquiring an additional 466,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after acquiring an additional 165,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.