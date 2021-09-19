Insider Selling: The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells $400,392.59 in Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NAPA opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of research reports. boosted their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

